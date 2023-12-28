en English
China

OnePlus Prepares to Launch Ace 3 Smartphone with High-End Display and New Earphones

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:12 am EST


OnePlus, the innovative smartphone manufacturer, is preparing to introduce the Ace 3 – a new addition to its revered lineup – in China on January 4, 2024. Under the hood, the device features state-of-the-art technology, such as the X1-series 8T LTPO OLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging. A global release under the name OnePlus 12R is anticipated later in January.

(Read Also: China Commences Operations at its First Fully Automated Dock, Marks New Era in Maritime Technology)

Remarkable Display and Powerful Performance

The OnePlus Ace 3 boasts a 6.78-inch OLED panel supplied by BOE, mirroring the high-end 8T LTPO display found in the OnePlus 12. This display has earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate, thanks to its impressive specs including 800 nits manual brightness, 1,600 nits in Auto mode, and a remarkable peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Moreover, the Ace 3 operates on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and offers up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, promising seamless performance.

Aesthetic Design and High-End Camera

With a metal frame and a frosted glass back, available in Blue, Black, and Bronze colors, the Ace 3’s aesthetic design is set to turn heads. The camera island design follows the seamless style of previous high-end OnePlus models, boasting a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel (IMX890 with OIS) main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 16-megapixel front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

(Read Also: China’s Renewable Energy Capacity Overtakes Thermal Power in Historic Leap)

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS Earphones

Simultaneously with the Ace 3 launch, OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones in China. These earphones are expected to deliver enhanced sound quality and better call wind isolation. Available in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colors, the OnePlus Buds 3 will also be offered in a Sand Gold color variant, adding a touch of elegance to the user’s style.

In the face of competition from other flagships like the Redmi K70, Honor 90 GT, and iQOO Neo 9 in the Chinese market, as well as the Galaxy A55 and Pixel 8a globally, the OnePlus Ace 3 stands firm with its alluring combination of power, performance, and aesthetic appeal.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

