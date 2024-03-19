OnePlus Nord CE 4 Set to Electrify India with April 1 Launch: SuperVOOC Charging Unveiled

OnePlus is set to revolutionize smartphone charging in India with the launch of its latest Nord series phone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4, on April 1. Confirmed to feature SuperVOOC fast charging, this device promises to set new benchmarks in the mid-range smartphone segment. With its advanced Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and the latest Android 14 OS, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is gearing up to be a game-changer in the market.

Unveiling Cutting-Edge Technology

The OnePlus Nord CE 4's dedicated landing page on the OnePlus India website teases its remarkable features, including the 100W SuperVOOC fast charging capability, which promises a day's battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. This is a significant upgrade from its predecessor's 80W charging. Furthermore, the device's powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and the option to expand the storage up to 1TB ensures smooth performance and ample space for all user needs.

Benchmarking Success

A recent Geekbench listing for a OnePlus handset with model number CPH2613, believed to be the OnePlus Nord CE 4, showcased impressive scores of 1,135 in single-core and 3,037 in multi-core testing. This highlights the device's powerful performance capabilities, further supported by its octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The listing also confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will run on the Android 14 operating system, ensuring users have access to the latest features and updates.

Anticipated Launch and Availability

Excitement is building for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch in India, scheduled for April 1 at 6:30 pm IST. The device is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts and OnePlus fans alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be one of the most exciting smartphone releases of the year.

With its advanced charging technology, powerful chipset, and the latest operating system, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. Its launch not only demonstrates OnePlus's commitment to innovation but also sets new standards for what consumers can expect from mid-range smartphones.