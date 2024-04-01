OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Striking Balance with New Design, Mid-Range Specs

OnePlus has recently introduced the Nord CE 4, a device priced from Rs 24,999 in India, aiming to strengthen its position in the mid-range smartphone market. With the philosophy of delivering a Core Experience, the Nord CE series has evolved, closing the gap with its non-CE counterparts. This year, the launch of the Nord CE 4 precedes that of the Nord 4, a move that could hint at a strategic shift for OnePlus. Despite its appealing upgrades over the Nord CE 3, the decision to recommend the Nord CE 4 is met with hesitation, primarily due to its limited RAM variant and other concerns that emerge upon closer inspection.

Advertisment

Design and Build Quality: A Fresh Perspective

The Nord CE 4 introduces a new design language, potentially setting the stage for future models. Available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, its polycarbonate back and glossy finish attract fingerprints, though less visible on the brighter variant. The device's rear cameras, reminiscent of a water drop, combined with a slightly raised, capsule-shaped camera module, add a unique aesthetic. Despite its polycarbonate frame, the phone feels sturdy and comes with an IP54 rating, offering basic dust and water resistance. However, compared to competitors, this rating might not stand out. The inclusion of OnePlus's AquaTouch technology suggests attention to detail, enhancing usability in damp conditions.

Performance and Software: The Heart of the Matter

Advertisment

At the core of the Nord CE 4 lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a choice that offers a balance between power efficiency and performance. Accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, the device supports hybrid SIM configurations, allowing for storage expansion. Its 5,500mAh battery, complemented by 100W charging, indicates OnePlus's commitment to user convenience. The device ships with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, promising timely software and security updates. While its hardware and software package is commendable, the absence of higher RAM options may limit its appeal to power users.

Camera and Display: Visuals That Matter

The Nord CE 4's display and camera setup are designed to cater to the needs of the modern smartphone user. The AMOLED panel, featuring an always-on display and an in-display fingerprint reader, ensures vibrant visuals and secure access. The camera arrangement, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, promises quality photography, although real-world performance remains to be tested. The display's smudge-prone nature and the sharp edge around it may detract from the user experience, highlighting areas where refinement is needed.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 represents a delicate balance between innovation and practicality. With its fresh design, mid-range specifications, and thoughtful features, it positions itself as a compelling option for users seeking a balance between cost and performance. However, its limited RAM variant and certain design choices may raise questions about its overall value proposition. As OnePlus continues to navigate the competitive smartphone landscape, the Nord CE 4's reception will likely influence future strategies and offerings.