OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Can It Dominate the Sub Rs. 30,000 Segment?

OnePlus has been delivering its so-called ‘Core Experience' for years with its Nord CE series of phones. While this experience ensured a smooth and lag-free software experience for the most part, it often fell short in other areas. Despite offering an average camera for years, it still made sense as an overall package. But with some rather competitive smartphones like the Realme 12 Pro+ sliding into this sub Rs. 30,000 segment, how can OnePlus keep its CE relevant? Some of these answers may be available with its newest Nord CE 4.

Refreshing Design and Premium Packaging

For starters, there's a brand-new design. It looks and feels very different from the Nord CE 3, the Nord CE 3 Lite, and the more recent Nord 3 as well. Available in two colorways – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble – the Celadon Marble review unit has a minty green finish that looks like marble. OnePlus states that both of these colors are meant to appeal to the youth, which is the target audience for its Nord series of devices.

Core Experience with a Performance Upgrade

Coming to the factor that drives OnePlus' core experience. There's a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which should give this smartphone quite the performance bump over previous models. The chipset is also quite power efficient, which should technically translate into better battery life. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Charging and Camera Innovations

Surprisingly, OnePlus has also managed to deliver 100W wired charging which is the fastest for a Nord device till date. In theory, it should make for a proper road-warrior. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a dual rear-camera setup, promising significant improvements over its predecessors. However, detailed camera performance is yet to be fully evaluated.

Indeed, there's plenty more that needs to be explored until we can whole-heartedly recommend the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 over the existing competition which has also gotten quite fierce this year. So, do stay tuned for our detailed review which will be out soon.