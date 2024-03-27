OnePlus Nord CE 4 India Launch Price Leaks, Undercuts Predecessor

As the OnePlus Nord CE 4 gears up for its grand unveiling in India on April 1, the tech community is abuzz with the latest leak revealing its price point, courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav. This comes on the heels of a complete specification leak, setting the stage for a highly anticipated launch.

Leaked Pricing Details Stir Excitement

According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will hit the market with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. These figures, although unofficial, suggest a competitive pricing strategy, potentially offering the new model at a lower cost than the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, which debuted at Rs 26,999 for its base model. This aggressive pricing could shake up the mid-range smartphone segment, making the Nord CE 4 a formidable contender against its rivals.

Speculative Specs: A Closer Look

The anticipation for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been mounting, especially after leaks hinting at significant upgrades over its predecessor. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. Moreover, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and the option to expand virtual RAM, the Nord CE 4 promises enhanced performance. The inclusion of 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of juicing up the battery from 1 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes, further adds to the device's allure.

Camera and Battery: Potential Game Changers

The leaks suggest a robust 5,500mAh battery, ensuring extended usage times. Photography enthusiasts might find the purported 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera, particularly appealing. A 16-megapixel front camera is expected to cater to the selfie and video calling needs, rounding off a compelling package for prospective buyers.

With its competitive pricing and promising specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market. As the launch date draws near, the tech world eagerly awaits official confirmation of the leaked details, ready to welcome a new contender in the mid-range arena. The potential success of the Nord CE 4 could redefine price-to-performance expectations, setting a new benchmark for future releases.