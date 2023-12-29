en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

OnePlus Debuts Its First Mechanical Keyboard, Apple Pencil On Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:37 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:42 pm EST
OnePlus Debuts Its First Mechanical Keyboard, Apple Pencil On Sale

OnePlus, traditionally renowned for its high-performing smartphones, has made its venture into the peripherals market with the launch of its first mechanical keyboard. Known as the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, this mechanical keyboard brings a blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality to the table.

Two Seasons, Two Configurations

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is available in two aesthetically pleasing configurations: the Winter Bonfire and the Summer Breeze. The Winter Bonfire comes with tactile switches and double-shot PBT keycaps. The Summer Breeze configuration, on the other hand, is equipped with lighter “marble-mallow” keycaps and linear switches. The keyboards are priced at $179 and $199 respectively.

A Feature-Rich Keyboard

Similar to the Keychron Q1 Pro, the Keyboard 81 Pro is a 75 percent wireless keyboard. It comes with an adjustable kickstand and cylindrical keycaps, promising a quieter typing experience. The keys can be remapped using the VIA app, and the switches are hot-swappable. Seamlessly switch between Windows and Mac keyboard layouts with a simple toggle.

The Apple Pencil

Alongside the launch of the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, the second-gen Apple Pencil is also currently on sale. It is compatible with the latest iPad models and comes equipped with magnetic charging, tap gestures, and the hover feature on M2-equipped iPad Pros. For users with older iPads or the latest entry-level model, the first-gen Apple Pencil is a suitable alternative with its support for gesture controls and reliance on direct Lightning port charging or a USB-C adapter.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Making Winter's Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By Salman Khan

2024 Ushered Globally Amid Celebrations, Tensions and Scientific Advancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
@Science & Technology · 48 mins
Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
heart comment 0
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Tech Resolutions for 2024: Enhancing Digital Life in the New Year

By Geeta Pillai

Tech Resolutions for 2024: Enhancing Digital Life in the New Year
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
4 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
14 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
15 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
16 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
19 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
27 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
27 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
28 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
27 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
29 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app