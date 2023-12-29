OnePlus Debuts Its First Mechanical Keyboard, Apple Pencil On Sale

OnePlus, traditionally renowned for its high-performing smartphones, has made its venture into the peripherals market with the launch of its first mechanical keyboard. Known as the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, this mechanical keyboard brings a blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality to the table.

Two Seasons, Two Configurations

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is available in two aesthetically pleasing configurations: the Winter Bonfire and the Summer Breeze. The Winter Bonfire comes with tactile switches and double-shot PBT keycaps. The Summer Breeze configuration, on the other hand, is equipped with lighter “marble-mallow” keycaps and linear switches. The keyboards are priced at $179 and $199 respectively.

A Feature-Rich Keyboard

Similar to the Keychron Q1 Pro, the Keyboard 81 Pro is a 75 percent wireless keyboard. It comes with an adjustable kickstand and cylindrical keycaps, promising a quieter typing experience. The keys can be remapped using the VIA app, and the switches are hot-swappable. Seamlessly switch between Windows and Mac keyboard layouts with a simple toggle.

The Apple Pencil

Alongside the launch of the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, the second-gen Apple Pencil is also currently on sale. It is compatible with the latest iPad models and comes equipped with magnetic charging, tap gestures, and the hover feature on M2-equipped iPad Pros. For users with older iPads or the latest entry-level model, the first-gen Apple Pencil is a suitable alternative with its support for gesture controls and reliance on direct Lightning port charging or a USB-C adapter.