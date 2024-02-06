OnePlus Challenges Extended Software Update Norms, Prioritizes User Experience

In the competitive landscape of smartphone technology, two brands—Samsung and OnePlus—have emerged as leaders in offering extended software updates for their flagship devices. Samsung recently announced a seven-year update policy for its Galaxy S24 series, while OnePlus promises four years of updates, extendable to five with security patches, for its Pixel 8 duo. These extended software commitments, however, are not without their own controversies.
OnePlus Prioritizes User Experience Over Extended Updates
In a recent interview, OnePlus President Kinder Liu expressed his belief that the length of software updates alone is not a guarantee of a superior user experience. The overall performance of the phone, Liu argued, is a crucial factor that tends to be overlooked in discussions about software longevity. The promise of seven years of software updates, he suggested, does not ensure that the device's hardware will remain up to par during that time.
"A smartphone is like a sandwich," Liu said. "The software might last seven years (the filling), but the user experience (the bread) might degrade after four."
Hardware Longevity and Software Updates
OnePlus, in an attempt to balance the demands of software updates and hardware performance, has tested its upcoming OnePlus 12 and 12R with TÜV SÜD to simulate the impact of years of usage. The company decided to prioritize a 'fast and smooth' performance for these devices over a span of four years, indicating a strategic shift towards ensuring hardware longevity.
Battery Degradation: The Hidden Pitfall
Another key concern raised by Liu is the potential for battery degradation over a seven-year period. The extended update policy, while attractive on the surface, might not be as beneficial for users if the phone's battery life significantly deteriorates over this time, he suggested.
In this race for software longevity, OnePlus has chosen to put the user experience and hardware performance at the forefront. By doing so, the company is not only setting a new benchmark in the industry but also challenging the notion that longer software updates necessarily equate to a better smartphone experience.