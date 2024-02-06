ZDNet, a trusted source for technology news and reviews, has built a reputation on delivering accurate, unbiased content. Their recommendations are not borne out of thin air, but from a rigorous process of testing, research, and comparison shopping. Advertisers hold no sway over the editorial content, maintaining the integrity of the reviews and ensuring that readers are equipped with reliable information for smarter buying decisions.

OnePlus 12R: A Mid-Range Marvel

The OnePlus 12R is a smartphone that debuted to success in India and has since been launched in North America. Positioned as a mid-range phone, it offers a feature set that carries over many highlights from the pricier OnePlus 12. Some of these include the ProXDR LTPO 4.0 display with impressive brightness and refresh rates, LPDDR5X RAM for smooth multitasking, UFS 4.0 storage, and the 80W SuperVOOC charging that powers up the device rapidly.

Making Smart Compromises

But the OnePlus 12R isn't without its compromises. The device is powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, lacks wireless charging, and sports less capable cameras without the Hasselblad optimizations found in its more expensive siblings. However, these trade-offs are considered in the context of the phone's pricing, which is significantly lower than that of its flagship counterparts.

A Strong Competitor

Despite the compromises, the OnePlus 12R is a solid performer, offering flagship-level specifications at a mid-range price. It stands as a formidable competitor against phones like the Google Pixel 7a and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. ZDNet's review appreciates OnePlus's value-driven pricing model and rates the OnePlus 12R as a worthy choice for its price range, particularly lauding its camera system that performs admirably in most conditions.