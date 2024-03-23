OnePlus 12R Launches New 8GB+256GB Variant in India: Sale Starts March 21

OnePlus has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of a new storage variant of the OnePlus 12R, offering more options to consumers. The device, known for its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and triple rear camera setup, now comes in an 8GB + 256GB configuration, alongside the pre-existing models. This move aims to cater to users seeking high-performance smartphones with ample storage.

Enhanced Performance and Storage Options

Launched in January alongside the flagship OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R has quickly become a favorite among tech enthusiasts for its impressive specifications and performance. The new 8GB + 256GB variant is priced competitively at Rs. 42,999 and promises to offer users more flexibility in terms of storage without compromising on speed or efficiency. It is set to go on sale from March 21, 12pm IST, with attractive offers for early buyers, including a chance to win OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones and instant discounts for ICICI Bank and OneCard credit card holders.

Robust Specifications for an Immersive Experience

The OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the phone is designed to withstand everyday use while providing a premium viewing experience. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC ensures seamless operation, whether for gaming or multitasking. Additionally, the device's triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, captures stunning photographs in various lighting conditions. The 5,000mAh battery supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, significantly reducing downtime.

Special Editions and Availability

Following the initial launch, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in February, targeting gaming enthusiasts with exclusive design elements and optimized performance for an enhanced Genshin Impact gaming experience. This special edition, available in an Electro Violet shade, has garnered attention for its unique aesthetics and powerful gaming capabilities. Both the new variant and the special edition highlight OnePlus's commitment to catering to diverse user preferences, ensuring there's a OnePlus 12R for every type of user.

With the addition of the new 8GB + 256GB variant, OnePlus aims to strengthen its position in the competitive smartphone market. The OnePlus 12R series represents a blend of high-quality hardware, user-centric design, and innovative technology, promising an unmatched user experience. As smartphones continue to play a pivotal role in daily life, the OnePlus 12R, with its expanded storage options and robust features, is set to become a preferred choice for many.