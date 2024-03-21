OnePlus 12R Launches New 8GB + 256GB Variant in India, Sales Begin March 21

OnePlus has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with a new storage variant of the OnePlus 12R, adding to the excitement of tech enthusiasts and OnePlus fans alike.

Initially unveiled alongside the premium OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R has now introduced an 8GB + 256GB model, offering a mid-way option for users seeking a balance between performance and storage capacity without stretching to the flagship's price point.

Enhanced Storage, Same Stellar Performance

The latest addition to the OnePlus 12R family is powered by the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is backed by a hefty 5,000mAh battery supporting SuperVOOC charging for rapid power-ups. Its triple rear camera setup promises versatile photography capabilities, while the device runs on an Android 14-based user interface for a seamless user experience.

The 8GB + 256GB variant is not just a testament to OnePlus's commitment to catering to diverse user needs but also highlights the brand's adaptability in the ever-evolving smartphone market.

Set to go on sale from March 21 at 12pm IST, the new variant is priced attractively at Rs. 42,999. OnePlus is rolling out the red carpet for early buyers with enticing launch offers, including the chance to win OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones, a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank and OneCard credit card holders, and no-cost EMI options. This strategic move not only aims to enhance the appeal of the OnePlus 12R but also solidifies OnePlus's position in the competitive Indian smartphone market.

A Closer Look at the OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R stands out with its 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display, offering crisp visuals and a smooth user interface, thanks to the up to 120Hz refresh rate. With the introduction of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, OnePlus has also tapped into the gaming community, offering a unique version for fans of the popular game. The new 8GB + 256GB variant, available in Cool Blue and Iron Grey, not only enhances the lineup but ensures that there's a OnePlus 12R for every preference and price point.

As OnePlus continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the launch of the new OnePlus 12R variant is a strategic step towards fulfilling the diverse needs of the Indian market. With its compelling features, competitive pricing, and enticing launch offers, the OnePlus 12R is set to make waves among smartphone buyers looking for high-quality devices without breaking the bank. The addition of this new variant not only enriches the OnePlus 12R lineup but also reinforces OnePlus's commitment to delivering exceptional value and performance to its users.