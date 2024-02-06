OnePlus 12R: An Affordable Alternative to Flagship Smartphones

As the smartphone market becomes increasingly competitive, OnePlus introduces its new weapon against the high-priced flagships – the OnePlus 12R. Positioned as an affordable alternative to its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 12, and other premium models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the 12R is an attempt to offer flagship-like features without breaking the bank.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 12R boasts a high-quality design, offering a choice between a frosted glass or shiny cool blue glass back. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, promising a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. However, the lack of a headphone jack and removable storage options might be a turn-off for some potential users.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and offers storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience. Armed with a 5,500 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, the 12R offers an impressive battery life that can comfortably last a full day of heavy usage. The phone's cooling system effectively keeps the heat at bay, except for a slight warmth during prolonged gaming sessions.

Camera and Audio

The OnePlus 12R is outfitted with a 50MP primary sensor. However, the camera quality doesn't quite match up to its competitors in the same price range. The lack of wireless charging is another notable drawback. On a brighter note, the phone supports Dolby Atmos audio, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.

Final Verdict

Despite some compromises, the OnePlus 12R emerges as a solid choice for those who want flagship features at a lower price point. Its performance is commendable and it handles intensive games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 8 smoothly, albeit with occasional hitches. Benchmark tests reveal that it even outperforms the OnePlus 12 in certain aspects. Priced approximately $300 cheaper than its flagship counterpart, the OnePlus 12R is a compelling proposition for those seeking value without sacrificing performance and design.