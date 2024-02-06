OnePlus 12R: A Mid-Range Phone with Flagship Features

With a commitment to rigorous testing, research, and comparison shopping, ZDNET sets a gold standard in product recommendations. Their latest focus? The OnePlus 12R, a mid-range phone that brings flagship features to the North American market.

Advertisment

Unveiling the OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R, a product of Indian origin, is one of the most promising mid-range phones currently in circulation. It retains key features from the more expensive OnePlus 12, such as the ProXDR LTPO 4.0 display, high refresh rates, and fast LPDDR5X RAM. This smartphone also includes the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging feature and is powered by a robust 5,500mAh battery.

To keep the cost down, OnePlus made certain compromises. These include an older Snapdragon processor, no wireless charging, and less advanced cameras without Hasselblad optimizations or a telephoto lens. Despite these limitations, the OnePlus 12R's camera system is still competitive, and its price range significantly undercuts other flagship models.

Advertisment

Comparing OnePlus 12R with Other Mid-Range Phones

When pitted against other mid-range phones like the Google Pixel 7a and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the OnePlus 12R holds its ground. One of its key selling points is the stock Android experience it provides.

ZDNET's Approach to Product Recommendations

ZDNET's editorial content is independent and not influenced by advertisers. Their aim is to correct any errors or misleading information, ensuring consumers receive accurate advice. This approach is applied rigorously in their assessment of the OnePlus 12R.