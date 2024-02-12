OneMedNet Revolutionizes Real World Data Solutions at SCOPE Summit

Today, at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit, OneMedNet Corporation, a pioneer in regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (iRWD) solutions, is making waves. The event, dedicated to advancing medical knowledge and patient care via clinical trials and research, hosts over 4,000 attendees from diverse organizations and nations.

In the burgeoning market for iRWD, OneMedNet stands out among its peers such as Tempus and Enlitic. The company's mission? To increase awareness of their cutting-edge solutions that enable effortless access to top-notch, de-identified patient data in near real-time.

Trailblazing the iRWD Landscape

OneMedNet has a unique distinction – it's the first organization to trademark a Real World Data offering. Their OneMedNet iRWD solution harnesses Artificial Intelligence to securely de-identify and curate imaging data, ensuring robust quality and regulatory compliance.

As strategic partnerships and product announcements continue to emerge in this space, a shift towards exploring organic growth opportunities in imaging IT vendors is evident. While revenue generation remains a primary focus, vendors are also considering the holistic alignment of various aspects across the ecosystem to maximize the potential of iRWD.

A Network of Trust

Central to OneMedNet's success is its extensive network of over 200 healthcare systems and providers. This formidable alliance enables the company to provide a wealth of de-identified patient data, accelerating clinical trial timelines and facilitating research.

Their presence at the SCOPE Summit serves as a testament to their commitment to enhancing medical knowledge and improving patient care. As more organizations recognize the value of iRWD, OneMedNet's influence is set to grow.

Real-World Data in Real-Time

The demand for Real World Data solutions is increasing as life sciences and healthcare industries seek to leverage imaging data for various applications. By providing seamless access to high-quality, de-identified patient data in near real-time, OneMedNet is revolutionizing the industry.

As the market for iRWD continues to evolve, OneMedNet's innovative approach and strong network position it as a leader in this promising field.

In the ever-evolving landscape of medical research and clinical trials, OneMedNet's commitment to real-time, regulatory-grade iRWD solutions is transforming the way healthcare organizations gather and utilize patient data. The future of medical knowledge and patient care looks brighter than ever, thanks to the tireless efforts of OneMedNet and its peers.