Oman's TRA Sets 2024 Vision: Boosting 5G, Fiber Optics and Telecom Sector Growth

In a recent media forum in Muscat, Omar bin Hamdan al Ismaili, CEO of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), unveiled ambitious plans for the forthcoming year. The Authority aims to conduct 29 field surveys to ensure the telecommunications services across Oman meet the highest standards, marking a significant step towards technological advancement and consumer satisfaction. This move underlines the TRA's commitment to enhancing Oman's digital infrastructure, with a focus on expanding 5G networks and fiber optic connectivity.

Strategic Initiatives for Enhanced Connectivity

The TRA's strategy for 2024 is not just about expansion but also about quality and accessibility. With plans to transition from copper networks to more advanced 5G and fiber optic technologies, the Authority is paving the way for a future where high-speed data processing and strong data centers support the burgeoning artificial intelligence infrastructure. These efforts are crucial for telecommunications companies to thrive in the digital era, ensuring that Oman remains competitive on the global stage.

2023: A Year in Review

Last year, the telecommunications and postal sectors witnessed significant growth, with mobile and broadband subscriptions increasing, contributing to the sector's revenue reaching approximately RO 851 million, a 12% increase from the previous year. The postal sector was not left behind, experiencing a 14% revenue growth. The workforce in the telecommunications sector reached 4,167, boasting a remarkable Omanisation rate of 94%, showcasing the sector's commitment to employing local talent. Additionally, several key projects were completed, including investment controls for fiber optic infrastructure and the establishment of an early warning system in coastal states, underscoring the TRA's role in enhancing national security and economic development.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As TRA sets its sights on 2024, it is clear that the focus is on not only maintaining but also significantly improving the quality of telecommunications services across all sectors. The transition from 3G to more advanced 4G and 5G networks is expected to play a pivotal role in this endeavor, enhancing communication services for individuals and businesses alike. Additionally, the issuance of a first-class license to Starlink Muscat for fixed public telecommunications services marks a significant milestone in Oman's telecommunications journey, promising faster and more reliable internet services across the nation.