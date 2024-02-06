OMAC and ei3 Unveil Guide on Ethernet in Manufacturing at ARC Forum

Today, the Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC), in collaboration with industrial internet solutions pioneer ei3, announced the launch of a comprehensive guide - 'Wired for Success: Strategic Insights into the Deployment of Ethernet Networks in Manufacturing.' The guide will be released at the 28th Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum.

Insights from a Consortium of Experts

Developed by a consortium of industry experts, the guide includes insights from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, technology providers, and end users. It provides an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges and considerations for implementing Ethernet networks in manufacturing environments.

Bridging the Gap Between IT and OT

One of the key areas the guide explores is the crucial distinction between Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) operations, addressing the need for network segmentation, monitoring, support, and security in such a setup.

Leaders Speak on the Guide's Value

Spencer Cramer, Chairman of OMAC, and Mark Fondl, OMAC's Digital Transformation Workgroup Leader, both emphasized the guide's value in optimizing production and increasing productivity on manufacturing plant floors. Gary Workman, co-lead of the Ethernet Workgroup, echoed this sentiment, noting the need for IT practices to evolve to meet the demands of manufacturing networks. David Gutshall, also a co-lead, highlighted the guide's comprehensive approach and its role in bridging the knowledge gap for Ethernet in manufacturing.

A Resource for the Manufacturing Sector

The guide aims to serve as a valuable resource for IT and OT teams in the manufacturing sector. Through this guide, ei3 Corporation and OMAC hope to establish a common language and shared objectives to streamline Ethernet adoption, addressing implementation challenges to pave the way for a smoother transition to Ethernet networks in manufacturing.