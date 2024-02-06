OM System M.Zuiko 9-18mm II Lens: An Affordable Wide Zoom with a Catch

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6 II lens has been officially announced, retaining the optical performance of its 2010 predecessor, but featuring a refreshed cosmetic look. Despite its sound optics and speedy autofocus, the lens falls short in terms of weather protection, posing a significant downside for those keen on outdoor photography.

Comparative Analysis

Priced at $699.99, this lens is the most affordable wide zoom with autofocus for the Micro Four Thirds system. However, the lens lacks modern touches such as on-barrel controls and weather sealing, which are readily available in the pricier Olympus 8-25mm F4.0 Pro. Panasonic's comparable lenses, though more expensive, have received favorable reviews. The Laowa 7.5mm Zero-D, a third-party option, presents an alternative for those interested in manual focus primes.

Performance and Quality

The 9-18mm II lens delivers sharp images and manages flare well when used with modern 20MP sensors. It does, however, exhibit some barrel distortion at wide angles and chromatic aberration, but these can be corrected in post-processing. The lens's macro capabilities are limited, but its silent autofocus makes it effective for video creators.

An Overview

The M.Zuiko 9-18mm II is a capable wide-angle lens for Micro Four Thirds photographers. However, the Olympus 8-25mm F4 Pro is recommended for its durability and wider focal range, despite the higher cost.