Cryptocurrency

OKX Integrates Jones DAO with its Wallet, Enhances Compliance Measures

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
OKX, a frontrunner in the Web3 technology landscape, has announced the integration of Jones DAO with its OKX Wallet. Jones DAO is a protocol that offers yield, strategy, and liquidity, enabling users to gain access to top-tier DeFi strategies via yield-bearing tokens. This integration permits users of OKX Wallet to establish a connection with Jones DAO through a web extension available for Chrome and Firefox browsers.

OKX Wallet and its Multifaceted Features

OKX Wallet extends several features to its users, including support for over 80 blockchains, MPC technology for wallet recovery without the traditional seed phrases, and Smart Accounts for executing multi-blockchain transactions using stablecoins. OKX also operates a DEX aggregator, a multi-chain NFT marketplace with zero fees, and a Web3 DeFi platform with earning and staking capabilities. The company has partnerships with high-profile brands and athletes, underlining its global reach.

Recently, OKX launched a campaign titled ‘The System Needs a Rewrite’ to advance a new Web3-based paradigm. The company’s objective is to cater to both beginners and experts in the cryptocurrency space with its wide array of products and services.

Compliance Measures and the X1 Testnet

OKX exchange is putting into place new compliance measures for its U.K.-based consumers in alignment with the forthcoming FCA regulations. Users in the U.K. are necessitated to complete comprehensive investor questionnaires to evaluate their understanding of the risks associated with buying and trading cryptocurrencies. Those unable to demonstrate clear comprehension of these risks will not be permitted to maintain an account with the exchange. This is in compliance with the new FCA regulations set to be enforced from Jan. 8th.

Relation Labs has announced its support for OKX’s X1 Testnet, opening up new possibilities for developers and users. The firm encourages its community to probe the X1 ecosystem and deploy Relation’s semantic SBT on the X1 Testnet.

Acquisition of Solscan by Etherscan

Etherscan, the Ethereum block explorer, has acquired Solscan, a leading explorer within the Solana ecosystem, marking a significant development in the blockchain industry. The acquisition is aimed at bringing forth a series of enhancements and innovations, including the integration of additional useful features across both Etherscan and Solscan. This acquisition further underscores the resurgence of the Solana ecosystem, with significant players in the web3 space finding value in Solana-based technology.

Cryptocurrency Finance Tech
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

