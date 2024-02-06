Oklahoma Construction Firms Employ Acrow's Temporary Bridge Solution in Okfuskee County

Two Oklahoma-based construction firms, Wyatt Contracting Inc. and Central Bridge Company, are working hand in hand to replace a structurally deficient bridge on U.S. Route 75 in Okfuskee County. The project also includes the widening and resurfacing of the roadway between Pharoah and Waleetka to manage the increasing traffic volumes. To maintain traffic flow during the construction phase, a temporary modular bridge, supplied by Acrow Bridge, has been put in place.

Revising Plans for a Temporary Bridge

The initial plans for a temporary bridge underwent a transformation after the project team, familiar with Acrow's reliable solutions, presented a detailed engineering proposal to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). The proposal highlighted the advantages of Acrow's panel bridge, including economical benefits, accelerated construction timeframe, and enhanced water flow capacity during flooding events.

Acrow's Solution: A Modular Steel Detour Bridge

Dan Schrager, the business development manager at Acrow, stressed the value of such modular steel detour bridges for state Departments of Transportation and contractors. According to Schrager, these bridges help keep projects on schedule, ensure safety, and minimize disruption to local traffic and businesses. The detour bridge was finished and opened to the public in October 2023.

Features of the Detour Bridge

The bridge features a two-lane, 80-foot-long structure with a 30-foot curb-to-curb width. It complies with AASHTO HS20-44 standards and is equipped with a 2-inch-thick asphalt overlay. The bridge was installed using crane-assisted launch. In an effort to mitigate the risk of stormwater accumulation, a 2% cross-slope was incorporated into the design, with a super-elevated transom provided by Acrow. This temporary bridge will serve the community until the construction of the new permanent bridge is completed.