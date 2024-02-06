Obsidian's Avowed Faces Combat Criticism: Director Addresses Feedback

Obsidian Entertainment, acclaimed for its immersive and narrative-driven RPGs, recently unveiled an early build of their highly-anticipated first-person fantasy RPG, Avowed. Despite the impressive visuals and vibrant spell effects, the game's combat dynamics drew criticism from fans and observers alike. The game, set for release in autumn, appears to lack a sense of weight and momentum during combat, particularly during interactions with enemy characters.

Combat Dynamics: The Bone of Contention

Upon the showcase of the game's early build, fans voiced concerns about a perceived disconnect between the player's actions and their impact on the game's enemies. This disconnect was most apparent during combat scenarios, where despite the player's actions, enemies seemed unaffected, thereby diluting the overall immersive experience.

Game Director Acknowledges Criticisms

Addressing these concerns, Avowed's game director, Carrie Patel, spoke on the Dropped Frames podcast. Patel acknowledged the criticism, attributing the showcased issues to the footage being from an outdated version of the game. She assured fans that the development team had already identified and was actively working on these concerns, aiming to improve the sense of impact during fights.

Obsidian's Commitment to Transparency

Patel's response is a testament to Obsidian's commitment to transparency in their game development process, preferring to show work-in-progress content rather than polished yet misleading promotional materials. This approach allows Obsidian to iterate and improve upon their games, using valuable feedback from their dedicated fanbase.

With Avowed's release set for the coming autumn, the development team has ample time to refine and polish the game's combat mechanics. If Obsidian's track record is anything to go by, fans can expect an improved and immersive combat experience in the final version of Avowed.