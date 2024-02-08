NYPA Soars into a New Era of Inspection with Drone Technology

In a world where technology ceaselessly reshapes the contours of our lives, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) is embracing the transformative potential of drones. With an impressive tally of 757 drone missions executed in 2023, NYPA's reliance on this technology for asset inspection and data collection is evident. The shift towards unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was highlighted by Joseph F. Kessler, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, during a briefing with NYPA trustees.

Advertisment

A History of Innovation

The seeds of this drone revolution were sown in 2017, when NYPA's drones played a pivotal role in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. High-quality digital images provided by these UAVs were instrumental in inspecting and monitoring dams and infrastructure, proving their worth in times of crisis.

Today, NYPA's drone operations are managed by a team of multiskilled personnel who, apart from their primary roles within the organization, have been trained to pilot drones. This integration of technology and human expertise is a testament to NYPA's commitment to innovation and operational efficiency.

Advertisment

Pioneering the Future

Looking ahead, Kessler expressed NYPA's intention to seek approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate drones beyond the visual line of sight. This move, once approved, would further automate and enhance inspection processes, heralding a new era of drone usage.

Navigating Challenges

However, with the expanding use of drones comes the need to address potential security threats. Recognizing this, Kessler emphasized the importance of counter-UAS programs to safeguard against hacking attempts. This vigilance underscores NYPA's dedication to harnessing technology while ensuring the utmost safety and security.