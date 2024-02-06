Nvidia's DLSS Technology Enhances Four High-Profile Games in February 2024

Nvidia continues to redefine the gaming landscape with its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, scaling new heights in February 2024. Four high-profile games, Call of Duty: Warzone, Atomic Heart, Stormgate, and The Inquisitor, will soon be enhanced with DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 capabilities, marking a significant stride in gaming performance and experience.

Stormgate: The Kickstarter Phenomenon

Stormgate, a game that raised eyebrows and funds, amassing over $2.2 million in Kickstarter in 2023, is set to break new ground. Poised to launch later this year, the game will feature both DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 capabilities. A demo of Stormgate, demonstrating these cutting-edge features, is already available on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest.

The Inquisitor: A Dark Fantasy Journey

The Inquisitor, a new dark fantasy adventure game based on a popular book series, is slated for release on February 8th. The game will be equipped with DLSS 2 support, paving the way for a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone Enters Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone, a staple in the gaming world, is entering its Season 2, fortified with both DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 support. This major update is a testament to Nvidia's commitment to continually enhancing player experience.

Atomic Heart: Expansion on the Horizon

Lastly, Atomic Heart, another DLSS-supported title, is gearing up to launch a new expansion within the week. This expansion, like the original release, will be bolstered by Nvidia's DLSS technology.

The integration of DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 in these games showcases Nvidia's consistent efforts in pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. This expansion stands as a testament to DLSS's effectiveness in not just improving resolution, frame rate, and anti-aliasing across diverse game genres, but also in redefining what players can expect from their gaming experience.