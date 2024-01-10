Nvidia Unveils RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards: A New Era for Gaming Enthusiasts

Nvidia, the titan in the realm of chipmaking, has recently unveiled three brand-new RTX 4000 Super graphics cards, marking a significant leap in the gaming industry. These new models, namely the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super, are successors of the existing RTX 4080, 4070, and 4070 Ti GPUs, but with a twist: they come with the same price tags, making them an attractive deal for gaming enthusiasts.

Unprecedented Performance at Unchanged Prices

For the price of $999, you can get your hands on the RTX 4080 Super, which boasts performance that’s 1.4 times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. It’s crafted for gaming at 4K resolution, setting a new standard in the gaming universe. The RTX 4070Ti Super, priced at $799, is optimized for 1440p gaming and offers performance that’s 1.6 times faster than the RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 4070 Super, the most affordable of the three at $599, is not to be underestimated. It’s equipped with 20 percent more cores than the RTX 4070, making it faster than the RTX 3090, all while being more power-efficient.

Staggered Release Dates for Maximum Anticipation

Nvidia has decided to keep gaming enthusiasts on their toes with staggered release dates. The 4080 Super will be available from January 31, the 4070 Ti Super from January 24, and the 4070 Super from January 17, building anticipation and excitement among the gaming community.

Generative AI Tools on the Horizon

Alongside these groundbreaking graphics cards, Nvidia has also introduced new tools for generative AI. These include Nvidia TensorRT, designed to expedite workflows on the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion XL, Nvidia RTX Remix to breathe new life into older games with ray tracing, and Nvidia ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine) microservices. This last tool offers game developers a helping hand in crafting realistic digital avatars for their gaming environments, adding an extra layer of immersion for gamers.