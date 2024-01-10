en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience

Nvidia, the global leader in chip manufacturing, has raised the bar in the gaming sphere with the launch of three new RTX 4000 Super graphics cards. The announcement, made on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, had the gaming fraternity buzzing with anticipation. The new series, featuring the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super, are set to replace the current RTX 4080, 4070, and 4070 Ti models while maintaining the same price points.

Revolutionizing the Gaming Experience

These high-end graphics cards are designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. The RTX 4080 Super, priced at $999, boasts a performance 1.4 times faster than its predecessor, the RTX 3080 Ti, making it a go-to choice for 4K resolution gaming. It will be available to the gaming community from January 31.

Following closely is the RTX 4070 Ti Super, optimized for 1440p gaming. At $799, it delivers a speed that is 1.6 times faster than the RTX 3070 Ti. It will hit the market on January 24.

The RTX 4070 Super, priced at $599, is not to be underestimated. It comes with 20 percent more cores than the RTX 4070, outperforming the RTX 3090 while being more power-efficient. The wait for this powerhouse ends on January 17.

Pushing Boundaries with Generative AI

Alongside these gaming marvels, Nvidia also unveiled new tools for generative AI. Nvidia TensorRT is set to accelerate workflows on text-to-image models like Stable Diffusion XL. Nvidia RTX Remix promises to add a touch of ray tracing to older games, adding depth to the gaming visuals. Nvidia ACE microservices provide a suite of technologies that enable game developers to create digital avatars that are astonishingly realistic.

While Nvidia’s new lineup of graphics cards promises to redefine the gaming experience, the company’s strides in generative AI signal a revolutionary shift in the gaming landscape. The launch signifies Nvidia’s consistent commitment to innovation and its determination to stay at the forefront of the tech industry.

0
Gaming Tech United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
36 mins ago
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
On the threshold of a new age in the gaming world, Saudi esports startup, Rize.gg, has successfully completed a Pre-Seed funding round, securing a substantial SAR 1.6 million from angel investors. The freshly acquired funds are directed at accelerating the development of its gaming platform, with a focus on feature enhancement, user base expansion, and
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours ago
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours ago
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Isle of Wight Hotel Employee Receives Unique Pokémon Card Tips
37 mins ago
Isle of Wight Hotel Employee Receives Unique Pokémon Card Tips
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
1 hour ago
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
1 hour ago
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Latest Headlines
World News
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
15 seconds
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
2 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
2 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
3 mins
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
4 mins
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
5 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
7 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
11 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app