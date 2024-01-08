en English
Automotive

Nvidia Unveils AI-Powered Innovations in Gaming and Automotive Sectors

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
Nvidia Unveils AI-Powered Innovations in Gaming and Automotive Sectors

In a year of extraordinary growth, leading chip maker, Nvidia, has exhibited robust resilience and strategic consistency. Doubling its business and tripling its market value, the company recently unveiled its latest innovations in video gaming and automotive technology. These revelations, made ahead of the CES trade show in Las Vegas, are in line with Nvidia’s tradition of showcasing its advancements in these sectors at this event. The key driver behind Nvidia’s transformation from a specialized chip manufacturer into a globally recognized brand lies in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, now at the forefront of their new offerings.

Revolutionizing Video Gaming

Among the latest products introduced by Nvidia are the GeForce graphic processors, meticulously engineered for AI-enhanced personal computers and laptops. The company announced the GeForce RTX SUPER desktop GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4070 SUPER. These GPUs provide top-notch AI performance, offering transformative AI capabilities to gaming, creation, and everyday productivity. The new RTX SUPER GPUs support Nvidia TensorRT acceleration and Nvidia RTX Remix for generative AI-powered texture tools. They deliver up to 836 trillion operations per second, bringing generative AI capabilities to gaming, creation, and everyday productivity.

Automotive Technology Advancements

In addition to its gaming innovations, Nvidia disclosed partnerships with new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers who will be integrating its automated-driving systems into their vehicles. This strategic move demonstrates Nvidia’s commitment to expanding its presence in key technology sectors and maintaining its growth trajectory.

Empowering Developers with New Tools

Nvidia also announced the AI Workbench, a new development toolkit, and Nvidia AI Enterprise software. These tools are designed to assist developers in building, testing, and customizing pre-trained generative AI and LLM models. The company also introduced the NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) to embed generative AI models into digital avatars in games and applications. Furthermore, Nvidia is bringing G-SYNC technology to the cloud to enhance streaming performance and offer new gaming options for GeForce NOW.

In summary, Nvidia continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in the tech industry, leveraging its expertise in AI to revolutionize both the gaming and automotive sectors. Its strategic partnerships with EV manufacturers and the introduction of advanced developer tools signal the company’s determination to maintain its growth trajectory and broaden its global influence.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

