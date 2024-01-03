NVIDIA to Unveil GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPU in February 2024: Here’s What We Know

Renowned tech giant NVIDIA is on the verge of unveiling its latest GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPU, sparking interest among budget-conscious gamers worldwide. Slated for release in February 2024, the new GPU model is expected to succeed the current GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, offering a reduced memory capacity of 6GB VRAM on a narrower 96-bit bus. This reduction not only results in an effective bandwidth of 168 GB/s but also brings down the power consumption to a modest 115W.

NVIDIA’s Partner Palit Lists Three Variants

Russian retailer Citilink recently listed three variants of the new model, courtesy of NVIDIA’s partner Palit. Of the three, the GeForce RTX 3050 KalmX 6GB stands out with its fanless design. This feature makes it an excellent fit for mini PCs while also supporting DLSS Super Resolution. The other two variants – the single-fan GeForce RTX 3050 StormX OC 6GB and GeForce RTX 3050 StormX 6GB – promise to deliver efficient performance as well.

Speculation Surrounds Final Product

While the new model’s base clock speed of 1042 MHz and unchanged CUDA Core count of 2560 have been revealed, there is speculation that the final product may have a power draw of 70W, eliminating the need for external power connectors. However, official confirmation on this aspect, along with detailed specifications and pricing, remains to be disclosed.

Anticipation Builds up Among Enthusiasts

As the launch date nears, enthusiasts eagerly await official information on the GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPU’s pricing and detailed specifications. The potential of a sub-$200 price point has piqued interest, with players keenly watching for updates. The new GPU’s arrival is set to enrich the gaming landscape, offering an affordable yet powerful option for gamers.