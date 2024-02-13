Nvidia Surpasses Amazon to Become the Third Most Valuable Company on Wall Street

In a seismic shift in the tech industry, Nvidia has surged past Amazon to become the third most valuable company on Wall Street. As of February 14, 2024, Nvidia's market value stood at a staggering $1.78 trillion, eclipsing Amazon's $1.75 trillion. This milestone is particularly significant as it marks the first time in two decades that Nvidia has outpaced Amazon in terms of market capitalization.

AI Chip Market Dominance

Nvidia's ascension can be largely attributed to its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. With a commanding control of approximately 80% of the high-end segment, Nvidia has emerged as the go-to choice for AI hardware. This has fueled a meteoric rise in the company's stock, which has soared by 46% this year alone. On February 14, 2024, Nvidia's stock price closed at an impressive $721.28, with Mizuho raising its price target to $825.

Reshaping the Tech Landscape

The surge in Nvidia's market capitalization has not only relegated Amazon to fourth place but has also pushed Alphabet, the parent company of Google, down the rankings. This reshuffling of the tech industry landscape is a clear indication of investors' growing appetite for companies that are at the forefront of AI and chip production. Among the factors contributing to this trend is the increasing demand for AI-powered applications, which require high-performance hardware to function optimally.

Expectations of Strong Earnings

Wall Street is bullish on Nvidia's prospects, with analysts anticipating strong earnings for the upcoming quarter. The consensus estimate for total revenue stands at $20.2 billion, and there is a belief that there is room for upside potential in Nvidia's revenue due to robust demand for its AI hardware. This optimism is borne out by the fact that Nvidia's stock price has increased by over 246% in the past 12 months.