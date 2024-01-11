Nvidia Reveals Three New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards for Desktops

Nvidia, the global leader in chip-making, has lifted the veil on three high-powered RTX 4000 Super graphics cards designed for desktops. The new series, which includes the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super, is primarily targeting gaming enthusiasts. These cards are set to replace their predecessors, namely the RTX 4080, 4070, and 4070 Ti, with an added advantage – they come at the same prices. The RTX 4080 Super is pegged at $999, the 4070 Ti Super at $799, and the RTX 4070 Super at $599.

Launch Dates and Specifications

These state-of-the-art graphics cards will hit the market starting January 17, 2024, with the RTX 4080 Super being the last to be rolled out on January 31. The RTX 4080 Super, designed for 4K resolution gaming, is reported to outperform the RTX 3080 Ti by 1.4 times. The 4070 Ti Super, optimized for 1440p gaming, boasts a speed that is 1.6 times faster than the RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 4070 Super comes with a 20 percent increase in cores compared to the RTX 4070, making it faster than the RTX 3090 and more energy-efficient.

Additional Tools

In addition to the graphics cards, Nvidia has also rolled out new tools for generative AI. This includes Nvidia TensorRT, which accelerates workflows on the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion XL, Nvidia RTX Remix that infuses ray tracing into older games, and Nvidia ACE microservices. These microservices make up the Avatar Cloud Engine, designed to aid game developers in creating lifelike digital avatars.

The Power of AI and Gaming

The new RTX cards leverage the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, delivering up to 52 shaders TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS, and 836 TOPS. They also support AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS technology, enhancing visual quality in games. These developments position the cards as game-changers for PC gamers and digital content creation professionals, promising to redefine the gaming experience with superior image quality and performance.