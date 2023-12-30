en English
Tech

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630: A Stripped-down Turing with Limited Appeal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:05 am EST
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630: A Stripped-down Turing with Limited Appeal

In the world of graphics cards, the expectations are high and competition fierce. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 is a recent addition to the market, released in June 2022. Designed as a budget-minded option, the GTX 1630 has drawn criticism for its performance and feature set, which are viewed as outdated relative to its competitors.

A stripped-down version of Turing

The GTX 1630 operates on a stripped-down version of the Turing architecture. This is a departure from the full-featured Turing architecture found in Nvidia’s RTX 20 series. Missing from the GTX 1630 are the Tensor cores and ray tracing cores, key features that accelerate computing tasks and enhance visual effects, respectively. The lack of these features in a modern graphics card is a significant drawback, limiting the card’s overall performance and potential applications.

Underwhelming technical specifications

The GTX 1630’s specifications reflect its pared-down design. The card features only 512 CUDA cores, 32 texture mapping units, and 16 raster operation processors. This is coupled with a limited 64-bit memory interface. Compared to its competitors, these numbers are underwhelming. Even within Nvidia’s own product line, the GTX 1630 falls short. The more capable GTX 1650 Super, for example, offers a superior performance profile yet is priced more competitively at a $159 MSRP.

Inconsistent pricing amid market fluctuations

The GTX 1630’s MSRP of $162.99 does not reflect its reduced capabilities. This pricing anomaly is likely a product of the GPU shortage that prevailed when the GTX 1630 was launched. However, in the current market, where prices are stabilizing, this pricing strategy doesn’t hold up. Competitors like the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the Intel Arc A380 offer better value for consumers. These cards include support for ray tracing and AI acceleration, features absent in the GTX 1630.

Performance assessment: potential in synthetic tests

In a standardized test environment, the GTX 1630 showed some potential in synthetic tests, albeit ranking at the bottom overall. Surprisingly, it managed to outperform the AMD Radeon RX 6400 in 3DMark, a benchmarking tool for measuring a GPU’s gaming performance. This instance of outperformance, however, does not compensate for the GTX 1630’s overall lackluster performance and outdated feature set.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

