Gaming

Nvidia Announces Three New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards for Gaming Enthusiasts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Nvidia, the titan of the chipmaking industry, has unveiled three new RTX 4000 Super graphics cards engineered for the voracious appetites of desktop gaming aficionados. These fresh offerings comprise the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070Ti Super, and the RTX 4070 Super, slated to supersede the current RTX 4080, 4070, and 4070 Ti models. Remarkably, despite their sophisticated features, these Super versions will mirror the pricing of their forerunners. The RTX 4080 Super is tagged at $999, the 4070 Ti Super at $799, and the 4070 Super at $599.

Performance Breakdown

The RTX 4080 Super, allegorically reported to be 1.4 times nimbler than the RTX 3080 Ti, is tweaked for 4K resolution gaming and will be accessible from January 31. The 4070 Ti Super, a perfect fit for 1440p gaming, offers a 1.6 times speed boost over the RTX 3070 Ti and will enter the market scene on January 24. The RTX 4070 Super, armed with 20 percent more cores than the RTX 4070, outperforms the RTX 3090 while being more energy-efficient, and is set for a release on January 17.

New Tools for Generative AI

Along with the graphics cards, Nvidia has also disclosed new tools for generative AI. This includes Nvidia TensorRT, which expedites workflows for the text-to-image model Stable Diffusion XL, Nvidia RTX Remix for integrating ray tracing into older games, and Nvidia ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine) microservices for crafting hyper-realistic digital avatars in gaming environments.

Colorful Technology and RTX SUPER Series

In concurrence with Nvidia’s announcement, Colorful Technology has unfurled its lineup for the new Nvidia RTX SUPER Series graphics cards. This includes the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB graphics cards. These new GPUs are armed with AI Tensor Cores, capable of delivering up to 836 AI TOPS for transformative gaming and daily productivity capabilities. The iGame Vulcan Series, iGame Neptune Series, iGame Advanced Series, and iGame Ultra W Series are among the new product offerings, each with distinct features such as customizable displays, liquid cooling solutions, advanced cooling designs, and one-click overclocking functions.

0
Gaming Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

