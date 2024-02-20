Numeracle Appoints Mary Clark as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Identity Security Drive

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its fight against identity fraud and business impersonation scams, Numeracle, a pioneering firm in Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management for Communications, has announced the appointment of Mary Clark as its Chief Operating Officer. With over three decades of enriched experience spanning the mobile, telecoms, and technology realms, Clark steps into this pivotal role to steer Numeracle's sales, marketing, and product management strategies towards new horizons of innovation and security.

Trailblazing a Path in Communication Security

At a time when identity fraud and impersonation scams are on the rise, posing serious threats to businesses and individuals alike, Numeracle's strategic enlistment of Mary Clark underscores the company's steadfast commitment to advancing its identity authentication capabilities. Clark's extensive background, featuring influential stints at Brivo, Synchronoss, and Syniverse, has been marked by her profound impact on SaaS and PaaS solutions, market development, and brand building. Furthermore, her efforts in spearheading initiatives around mergers, acquisitions, and growth strategy execution have consistently propelled companies to the forefront of their respective industries.

More Than a COO: Mary Clark's Advocacy for Diversity and Inclusion

However, Mary Clark's professional prowess extends beyond her business acumen. Known for her passionate advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Clark has notably moderated the GSMA Diversity4Tech Summit, cementing her status as a vanguard for positive change within the tech community. Her commitment to fostering inclusive environments is mirrored in her advisory and board roles with Lynk Global, Communication Technology Services, and Astra Capital Management, as well as her position as an Executive in Residence at Progress Partners. This multifaceted approach to her professional and personal endeavors highlights Clark's holistic understanding of the tech industry's landscape, making her an invaluable asset to Numeracle's leadership team.

A Vision for the Future

As Numeracle sets its sights on expanding its identity adoption across multiple communication channels, Mary Clark's arrival heralds a new era of strategic innovation and growth for the company. With the increasing complexity of digital communications, Clark's 30 years of experience in navigating the mobile, telecoms, and technology sectors will be instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions that safeguard businesses and consumers against the ever-evolving threats of identity fraud. Her educational background as a University of Delaware alumna and her residency in Maryland further anchor her deep ties to the technological and professional communities she serves.