Nuiva to Exhibit OSS Transformation Solutions at Mobile World Congress

Emerging from the merger of two market-leading organizations, Mobinets and Net-Tom, Nuiva is set to dazzle attendees at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona with its portfolio of innovative OSS transformation solutions. With a combined legacy spanning over two decades, Nuiva leverages its expertise in NGOSS, cloud, and security software solutions, supporting major network operators and mobile service providers on their OSS transformation journeys.

Unrivaled Expertise in OSS Transformation

Nuiva has carved its niche in offering unrivaled network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration capabilities. This specialization in OSS transformation helps customers optimize their operations, ensuring the smooth running of their networks while maximizing return on investment. Their comprehensive and modular solutions seamlessly integrate with existing legacy systems, promising quick deployment and efficient value realization.

Stepping into the Future with Nuiva

Chris Pupia, Chief Commercial Officer at Nuiva, expressed his optimism about the progress made since the merger and the launch of the Nuiva brand. He revealed that the company's participation in MWC would serve as a platform to unveil new solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of network operators. Their focus lies in enhancing service delivery to subscribers while continually improving the efficiency of their network operations.

The Nuiva Edge: ROI-Driven Solutions

Nuiva's dedication to maximizing ROI through speed of deployment and time to value sets them apart in a competitive landscape. Their unique blend of innovative solutions and customer-centric approach promises a high return on investment, making them an ideal partner for network operators and mobile service providers looking to streamline their operations and improve their service delivery.