India

NTT Ltd Unveils Advanced Data Centre Campus in Noida

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
NTT Ltd Unveils Advanced Data Centre Campus in Noida

In a bid to bolster its IT infrastructure, global tech giant NTT Ltd has inaugurated a state-of-the-art data centre campus, named Noida 2, in the data centre corridor of Noida, within the Delhi-NCR region. This sprawling campus covers six acres and is designed to support a planned capacity of 52.8 MW critical IT load across two robust data centres.

NTT’s Technological Leap Forward

NTT Ltd’s Noida 2 campus stands out as a remarkable milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The first data centre in the campus is set to support a 22.4 MW IT load, sprawling across approximately 300,000 sq. ft. This facility is the country’s first to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring the continuance of operations even during significant seismic events. The entire campus is carrier-neutral and is interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations, providing clients with minimal latency and direct access to leading public cloud providers.

Investment and Innovation

The Japanese multinational has earmarked an ambitious $11 billion investment for global data centres for the next five years, starting from 2022. Of this, a significant portion is allocated to the Indian market, attesting to its attractiveness. Last year, NTT announced a $2 billion investment in Indian data centres, underscoring its commitment to this growing market.

NTT’s Future Vision

NTT Ltd has ambitious plans for the future. The company is looking to invest in additional data centres in India in the coming months to further expand its capacity and stay competitive. The data centre business in India has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 percent for the last three years. In addition to its infrastructure expansion, NTT plans to leverage advanced technologies such as robotics and AI for predictive maintenance in its Indian data centres.

The pioneering Noida 2 campus, featuring advanced automation technologies for monitoring and optimizing the performance, power, and water resources, is a testament to NTT Ltd’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services footprint in strategically important regions.

India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

