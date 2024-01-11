NPCI Unveils Cross-Border Payment Link Between India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow

In a significant development in the digital payments landscape, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled a live cross-border payment link between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow. The feature is already operational on popular Indian digital payment platforms such as BHIM, PhonePe, and Paytm, engendering a seamless transfer experience for individuals and businesses alike, while bolstering the economic ties between the two nations.

Strengthening Economic Ties

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its objective is to present an instant, secure, and low-cost method for transferring funds between India and Singapore. The new service not only aims to strengthen economic relations but also to provide a seamless payment experience comparable to domestic UPI transactions.

Benefitting the Indian Diaspora

The service primarily benefits the Indian diaspora residing in Singapore, enabling them to transfer funds directly into their Indian bank accounts via UPI. This is a significant advancement in the realm of digital payments, making remittances more accessible and efficient for the Indian community in Singapore.

Integration with Banks

At the time of the launch, a slew of Indian banks including Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India, have integrated this service within their banking applications. Adding to this, the NPCI has also indicated that additional banks and third-party applications including Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and IndusInd Bank will soon be part of the linkage, thereby expanding the reach of this innovative service.