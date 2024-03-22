NothingPhone 2a Review: Head-Turner or Hype? Is Rs. 23999 Justified?

Carl Pei's NothingPhone 2a was launched on March 5, marking the company's foray into the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. Priced at Rs. 23999, it competes against heavyweights like Redmi, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, and Poco. With a design overhaul and feature sacrifices compared to its sibling, the Phone 2, the Phone 2a aims to captivate a broader audience without breaking the bank.

Advertisment

Design and Display: Aesthetic Appeal with Some Compromises

The NothingPhone 2a sports a distinctive design, featuring a central camera module on the upper back panel, reminiscent of an iPhone with its flat display and sides. The AMOLED panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. However, with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, outdoor visibility under direct sunlight could be improved. Despite these minor setbacks, the design and display set a new standard in its price range.

Performance and User Experience: Smooth Yet Not Without Flaws

Advertisment

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and running on Nothing OS 2.5.3, the Phone 2a offers a clean user experience with no bloatware. Initial performance issues were largely resolved with the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update, enhancing overall usability. However, the UFS 2.1 storage might not meet the expectations of hardcore gamers or heavy users. Despite these challenges, the Phone 2a manages to deliver a commendable performance, especially when the extended RAM feature is disabled.

Camera and Extras: Quality Imaging with Added Perks

The NothingPhone 2a features a dual 50MP camera setup, ensuring high-quality photos and videos. Additionally, purchasers from Flipkart benefit from an exclusive Perplexity subscription, adding value to the overall package. While the camera performance is impressive for its price segment, the Phone 2a's unique selling propositions extend beyond imaging capabilities, offering a well-rounded experience for its users.

As we delve into the intricacies of the NothingPhone 2a, it's clear that this device aims to redefine expectations within the mid-range smartphone market. With a striking design, commendable performance, and a competitive price tag, the Phone 2a stands as a testament to Nothing's ambition. However, potential buyers must consider the trade-offs made to achieve this price point. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, the NothingPhone 2a represents a significant step forward, challenging the status quo and offering consumers a viable alternative to established brands.