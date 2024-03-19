Nothing Phone 2(a) vs Google Pixel 7a: Ultimate Smartphone Showdown

London-based tech company Nothing recently launched its first A-series phone, a prefix usually used by Google to distinguish between its premium and budget offerings. The Phone 2(a) is getting a lot of limelight for its design and price. However, the Nothing Phone 2(a) faces tough competition from last year's Google Pixel 7a. In fact, the Phone 2(a) undercuts the Pixel 7a on specifications as well as the price.

Design and Durability

When it comes to design, the Google Pixel 7a and the Nothing Phone 2(a) couldn't be any more different. Both have excellent designs that make them stand out in a world full of similar-looking smartphones. The Pixel 7a has a minimalistic look and is available in a multitude of colours, whereas the Nothing Phone 2(a) is available in white and black, with a transparent back panel that lets you see the internal components. However, Nothing seems to have cut down on the number of Glyph LEDs, with the Phone 2(a) having only three LEDs on the top half of the phone. Both devices have rounded corners that make them comfortable to use for hours on end and have a unique camera island. The Pixel 7a camera sensors are packed in a huge pill-shaped island that covers the entire length of the phone. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2(a) has two cameras placed almost in the center. While both phones sport a plastic back panel, Nothing and Google have opted for an aluminium frame, which makes these phones look premium while offering a comfortable grip. One area where the Google Pixel 7a is miles ahead of the Nothing Phone 2(a) is in terms of durability. Google's budget phone comes with IP67 dust and water resistance, meaning you can take it for a swim. However, the Phone 2(a), with its IP54 certification, means it can only handle water splashes.

Display and Performance

Another area where the two differ by a lot is display. While the Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90Hz FullHD OLED screen, the Nothing Phone 2(a) packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both screens are excellent when it comes to viewing angles and are usable even under direct sunlight. If you are looking for a compact phone that will fit your palm, the Google Pixel 7a is the way to go. However, those who watch a lot of videos, read e-books and articles, and want a bigger screen will like the Nothing Phone 2(a). The Google Pixel 7a is powered by yesteryear's flagship chipset, the Tensor G2. The original Tensor G1 was known to heat a lot, but Google seems to have a good job of controlling thermals. On the contrary, the Nothing Phone 2(a) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which may be newer on paper but is slower than the Tensor G2 when it comes to benchmarks and clock speeds. However, when it comes to day-to-day tasks, the difference between the two is not that apparent.

Software and Camera

Both devices can comfortably multiple apps in the background and run the latest titles with some settings dialled down. The Google Pixel 7a is currently available in India in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, the Nothing Phone 2(a) comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both phones do not come with a microSD card slot, meaning you are stuck with limited on-board storage. In the battery department, the Google Pixel 7a packs a smaller 4,385mAh battery compared to the Nothing Phone 2(a)'s 5,000mAh battery, but both devices should offer similar battery life due to different screen sizes. The Google Pixel 7a, with 18W charging support, loses to the Nothing Phone 2(a)'s significantly faster 45W, but the latter misses out on wireless charging. Google launched the Pixel 7a in March last year with stock Android 13, which was the latest version of Android back then. However, the recently launched Nothing Phone 2(a) comes with Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. But Google says the Pixel 7a will get four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, compared to the Nothing Phone 2(a)'s three OS updates and four-year security patches.