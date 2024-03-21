Nothing Empowers Fans to Design Special Edition Phone 2a: Join the Community Edition Project

Isn't it cool to design your own phone? Well, this isn't just a fantasy—it's real, thanks to Nothing's co-founder, Carl Pei. Nothing will now allow fans to design a special edition Nothing phone. Nothing announced a new project called the 'Community Edition Project.' They want people from all over the world to share their ideas for a new version of the Nothing Phone 2a. This project is a collaboration between the community and the Nothing team. Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, says this could be the first of many projects where the community helps create new products or even operating systems in the future.

How the Community Edition Project Works

Here's how it works: The project will last for six months and has four stages. In March, they will collect ideas for the hardware design. In May, they will focus on wallpaper designs. June will be about packaging ideas, and in July, they'll look for marketing campaign ideas. Anyone can participate by submitting their ideas.

Engagement and Rewards

"Every product that Nothing has released to date has been designed with its community in mind. The Community Edition Project allows Nothing to co-create, leveraging the talents of its most creative followers. Six months, four stages, one phone. Across that time we’ll be collecting entries for the design of the ultimate version of Phone (2a). Spanning hardware, wallpapers, packaging, and marketing, winners at each stage will get the chance to engage directly with the Nothing Team as they bring their creations to life," Nothing posted on its community page.

Bringing Ideas to Life

Furthermore, Nothing also noted that by the end of the project, winners will be invited to London to be part of the Community Edition launch event. They will get to showcase their work to the world and officially launch the device. Nothing is known for its unique smartphone and product designs. Their new initiative lets anyone, not just experts, contribute ideas for phone design. This means people from all walks of life can get involved, not just professionals. It's a way for everyone to have a say in creating something new and exciting.