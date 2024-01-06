Notepad++ 8.6.1: A Leap Forward in Source Code Editing

Notepad++ 8.6.1, a premier source code editor for Windows, has rolled out an update packed with enhancements and bug fixes, designed to provide an improved user experience and superior performance. The update, released on January 5, 2024, introduces a more robust and efficient editing environment by updating its editing component to Scintilla 5.4.1 and Lexilla 5.3.0.

Addressing Regressions and Introducing New Functionalities

This new version tackles several regressions from previous versions. Users will now find that the position in a previously closed session is correctly restored in cloned documents and that customized extensions in Style Configurator are saved appropriately. Among the new functionalities, the update now allows the disabling of line copy/cut/delete when no selection is made, and the disabling of column mode to multi-select mode.

Bug Fixes and Additional Features

Notepad++ 8.6.1 has resolved issues such as an unexpected deletion of end-of-line characters in column mode, hidden search results for long lines, and duplication of replacements in cloned documents for ‘Replace in Opened Docs’ commands. Additional features include enhancements to search results, incremental search functions, document tab navigation, and RTL (right-to-left) support across sessions. The update also optimizes performance by disabling undo collection during file loading.

Enhanced User Experience

The update brings convenience to the user’s fingertips by sorting the language list in the Preferences dialog for easier navigation. Visual glitches and memory allocation error messages have also been corrected, adding to the seamless user experience. The update also fixes the issue with file status not being detected in the ‘other view’ and the problem of dropped files opening in the wrong view.

Notepad++, available for both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows systems, continues to uphold its commitment to open source software under the GPL License. Users are encouraged to download the source code, check sha-256 digests for binary packages on GitHub, and report any regression or critical bugs.