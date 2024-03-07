Nostra Acquires Cork's Spectrum AV, Expands Tech Stack with Fifth Buy in a Year

Irish IT and cybersecurity services provider Nostra has today (7 March) announced a purchase deal with Cork-based Spectrum AV, a business that operates in the audiovisual services sector.

Advertisment

This acquisition marks Nostra's fifth in just over a year, underlining its aggressive expansion strategy to become a full-stack managed service provider. Spectrum AV's managing director Denis Ryan and his team will transition to Nostra's new AV department, bringing with them prestigious clients such as Pepsi, Eli Lilly, and BioMarin.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth

In a bold move to dominate the tech services industry, Nostra has been on a buying spree, acquiring several companies to enhance its service offerings. The purchase of Spectrum AV follows the acquisition of Compunet last November, marking its fourth acquisition in 2023.

Advertisment

These strategic moves are part of Nostra's plan to build a comprehensive tech stack, enabling the company to offer a wider range of services to its customers. With each acquisition, Nostra has focused on integrating the strengths of the bought companies, retaining their team leaders to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service.

The acquisition of Spectrum AV is particularly significant for Nostra's expansion plans. By integrating Spectrum AV's expertise and client base into its operations, Nostra aims to significantly enhance its audiovisual capabilities.

This move is seen as a response to the growing demand for sophisticated AV solutions among businesses, driven by the rapid adoption of digital transformation strategies. Denis Ryan, the managing director of Spectrum AV, expressed pride in the reputation his company has built and excitement about leading the new AV division within Nostra.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Nostra's Future Ambitions

Kevin O'Loughlin, CEO and co-founder of Nostra, emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition, stating it marks a significant step forward in the company's growth strategy. The addition of Spectrum AV's team and their expertise is expected to bolster Nostra's ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers, thereby enhancing its competitive edge in the industry.

As Nostra continues to expand its offerings and reach, the integration of Spectrum AV's audiovisual services opens new avenues for innovation and customer service excellence.

As Nostra assimilates Spectrum AV into its growing empire, the focus now turns to how this acquisition will influence the company's market position and its ability to serve an ever-broadening customer base. With a strategic vision and a series of calculated acquisitions, Nostra is not just expanding its tech stack but also setting new standards in the IT and cybersecurity service industry. The future looks promising for Nostra, as it continues to adapt, grow, and lead in an increasingly digital world.