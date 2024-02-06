Nosh Unveils Redesigned Web App, Expands Fintech Services

In a move to enhance user experience, Nosh, the rapidly expanding fintech application, has launched a revamped version of its web app on February 5, 2024. The redesigned application now hosts a slew of new features, including facilities to trade gift cards, purchase Nosh gift codes, and streamline payments for services such as airtime, data, electricity tokens, and TV bills.

A Leap Forward in Fintech

"The updated app is a major leap forward in our journey to make financial transactions easier and more convenient for our users," said Ahmod Balogun, the Co-Founder of Nosh. "We have also included a 'Refer & Earn' feature that will reward our existing users for bringing new users onto the platform."

Impressive Growth and Expansion

Since its inception in 2021, Nosh has made significant strides, amassing over 155,000 users. What began as a platform for converting gift cards to naira, has now evolved into a comprehensive fintech platform. Today, Nosh facilitates gift card brokerage, purchases, digital remittance, and bill payments across Nigeria, with plans to expand throughout Africa.

New Horizons: 'Book Flights' Feature

In addition to its existing services, Nosh is preparing to launch a 'Book Flights' feature, which will allow users to book flights within Africa. This innovative addition is expected to be unveiled by the end of the second half of the year, further solidifying Nosh's position as a leading fintech platform.