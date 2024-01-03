North Carolina’s 2024 Calendar: A Melange of Tech and Life Science Events

North Carolina ushers in 2024 with a vibrant calendar of technology and life science events, tailored to promote networking, knowledge sharing, and economic forecasting. The schedule boasts an array of gatherings, each unique in its purpose and promise.

Networking and Economic Forecasting

Flagging off the noteworthy events is the Downtown Techies Happy Hour in Raleigh. This gathering serves as a melting pot for tech enthusiasts, paving the way for exchange of ideas and fostering a sense of community. Alongside, the Raleigh Chamber’s ‘Launch 2024’ event takes center stage, delivering an economic forecast for the year, thereby offering valuable insights for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The 1 Million Cups program, a nationwide network designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs, will be hosted in various cities including Lake Norman, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Asheville. Participants can present their startups, share ideas, and receive feedback from their peers and mentors, thereby creating a fertile ground for innovation and growth. Complementing this, the Triangle Biotech Tuesday meetups connect scientific professionals, promoting the exchange of knowledge and collaboration in the field of biotechnology.

Leadership, Funding, and Social Impact

The Raleigh Chamber is also at the helm of a members-only event focused on sharing leadership insights, fostering the development of effective leaders in the business world. A monthly webinar series is set to guide first-time business owners on securing funding, addressing one of the major hurdles in the entrepreneurial journey. The Council for Entrepreneurial Development’s Venture Connect 2024 conference is inviting applications from scaling companies across multiple industries, offering a platform to pitch their ideas to a vast audience. In the social impact sector, Duke University is offering a substantial prize for organizations addressing social or environmental challenges, exemplifying the intersection of business and societal good.

Government Contracting and Reentry Challenges

In the realm of government contracting, NC TECH’s Government Vendor Network will discuss opportunities, facilitating businesses in leveraging state contracts. A Raleigh Chamber event is set to focus on reentry challenges for formerly incarcerated individuals, signaling the importance of social reintegration in the broader societal context. Lastly, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center is offering grants for life science research translation, with the winners to be announced in June 2024, bolstering the state’s commitment to scientific advancement.