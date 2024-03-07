Nordstrand Audio Unveils PolyVox Pickups: Revolutionizing Bass Tone with Multi-Coil Technology

Nordstrand Audio, the brainchild of Carey Nordstrand, has recently launched its groundbreaking PolyVox multi-coil pickups, signaling a monumental shift in bass guitar soundscapes. Born from Nordstrand's relentless pursuit of the perfect bass tone, these pickups stand as a testament to innovative design fused with traditional craftsmanship. The introduction of PolyVox is poised to redefine musical expression for bassists worldwide.

Revolutionary Design Meets Unparalleled Tone

The essence of PolyVox pickups lies in their unique construction. By isolating each string's transducer, Nordstrand has significantly altered the resonance of each pickup. This approach yields a much flatter, more 'transparent' frequency response compared to traditional pickup designs, ensuring the focus, integrity, and texture of every note are preserved. The use of asymmetrical angled coils, combined with a proprietary Alnico magnet load and supporting ceramic bars, facilitates a real-world output in a completely passive design. This innovation marks a significant advancement in pickup technology, offering bass players an unprecedented level of clarity and tonal definition.

Built for the Discerning Bassist

Nordstrand Audio's dedication to quality and musicianship is evident in every aspect of the PolyVox's design. From the laser-cut, fiber bobbins to the meticulous potting in a paraffin-beeswax mix, every detail is engineered to contain any unruly frequencies that may compromise the desired tone. Moreover, these pickups are designed to be effortlessly integrated into any 4, 5, or 6-string bass that accommodates the standard soapbar shape, making them an appealing choice for a wide range of musicians. With a starting street price of $192 for a single pickup, PolyVox pickups offer exceptional value for a premium upgrade.

A Legacy of Innovation and Craftsmanship

Nordstrand Audio's journey began in 2005, with Carey Nordstrand at the helm. His vision was to marry the innovative designs of modern pickups with the reliable methods and materials of traditional craftsmanship. The release of the V1 Acinonyx in 2020 further cemented the company's reputation for excellence. Today, Nordstrand Audio continues to push the boundaries of sound, offering premium quality replacement pickups and preamps to discerning guitarists and bassists. The launch of PolyVox multi-coil pickups is not just a new product but a new chapter in the company's legacy, promising to elevate the bass guitar to new heights of musical expression.

As the world of music continually evolves, the introduction of PolyVox multi-coil pickups by Nordstrand Audio marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of the perfect bass tone. This innovation is set to inspire bassists across genres, offering a new palette of sounds for creative exploration. With its blend of cutting-edge technology and time-honored craftsmanship, Nordstrand Audio reaffirms its position as a leader in the world of guitar and bass pickups. The PolyVox pickups are not just an advancement in musical technology; they are a bridge to new realms of sonic expression for bassists everywhere.