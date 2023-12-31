en English
India

Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:29 pm EST
Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone

As we bid adieu to 2023, Nokia rings in the New Year with a host of enticing offers and discounts on its latest sensation, the Nokia G42 5G smartphone, across several major markets globally. These offers have been tailored to suit the specific needs of the customers in each region, enhancing their overall retail experience.

Offers Galore Across Geographies

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), customers can avail a special package deal that includes free True Wireless Earbuds and a Backpack with every purchase of the Nokia G42 5G. The European markets are also not far behind. Countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and Spain are offering free Comfort or Clarity Earbuds with the smartphone. It’s not just the accessories; the device itself is being offered at a discounted rate on Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is providing a lucrative 1000 INR discount on the device, selling it at an unbeatable price of 11999 INR.

Unveiling the Nokia G42 5G

Under the hood, the Nokia G42 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G platform and comes with 6GB RAM, which can be expanded virtually by an additional 5GB. It offers 128GB internal storage, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The triple camera system, with a 50MP main sensor, allows you to capture high-resolution images in stunning detail. The camera also features a Flash Shot mode, Night mode 2.0, AI Portrait, and OZO 3D audio capture, for enhancing your photography skills.

Long-Lasting Battery and User-Friendly Features

The Nokia G42 5G houses a robust 5000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. Even after 800 charge cycles, it maintains 80% capacity, ensuring longevity and consistent performance. The smartphone supports USB-C charging with a 20W fast charger, promising to refill your battery in no time. Other noteworthy features include OTG, side fingerprint scanner, biometric face unlock, and OZO audio playback for a rich and immersive auditory experience. Nokia’s partnership with iFixit enhances the device’s repairability, providing guides and parts for users to perform their own repairs, reinforcing Nokia’s commitment to sustainability.

India Tech UAE
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

