Noblis Secures Role in $500 Million STATS Contract to Support ARPA-H

Nonprofit organization Noblis, renowned for providing science, technology, and strategy services to the U.S. federal government, has been awarded a significant role in the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract. This contract is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle with a maximum value of $500 million and spans five years. It is aimed to support the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a government agency committed to fostering breakthrough technologies and innovations for health.

Noblis: A Crucial Partner to ARPA-H

Under the STATS contract, Noblis will collaborate closely with ARPA-H program managers and senior leaders to refine and develop transformational ideas. The organization will also address oversight and health policy requirements, crucial for the introduction of medical breakthroughs and emerging technologies into the broader U.S. market. This collaboration promises to bring future-forward health solutions that can potentially revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

A Partnership Built on a Shared Vision

Mile Corrigan, the president and CEO of Noblis, stressed that the organization's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the ARPA model. He expressed confidence in the potential of this partnership to bring forth unprecedented advancements in health technology. Lisa Gardner, vice president of Noblis' Federal Civilian Solutions mission area, echoed Corrigan's sentiments. She expressed excitement regarding the opportunity to contribute to ARPA-H's mission, leveraging health domain expertise and innovative strategies to tackle future public health challenges.

Noblis: A Legacy of Service and Innovation

Noblis prides itself on a legacy of over 25 years of service, with a strong focus on client missions. The organization has consistently contributed to national safety and the betterment of public well-being through science, technology, and engineering solutions. This partnership with ARPA-H further cements its commitment to driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions on a national scale.