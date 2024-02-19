Nio ET9 Unveils Revolutionary SkyRide Suspension, Raising the Luxury EV Bar in China

In the fast-evolving world of luxury electric vehicles (EVs), a new chapter is being written by Nio with its latest offering, the ET9. This flagship sedan, poised to challenge stalwarts like the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS, not only promises unparalleled performance but also introduces a groundbreaking 'Sky Ride' suspension system. As we edge closer to its 2025 delivery date, the ET9 stands as a testament to Nio's ambition and technological prowess, with a starting price of ¥800,000 (US$111,140).

Advertisment

Reinventing Ride Comfort: The SkyRide Chassis System

The Nio ET9's SkyRide chassis system is at the heart of its innovative appeal. Developed in collaboration with ClearMotion, this intelligent system features the world's first integrated hydraulic fully active suspension. With six-way adjustment capabilities for each wheel and the ability to transiently alter stiffness, damping, and height, the ET9 promises a level of ride comfort and stability unseen in the EV market. The system's ingenuity is most vividly demonstrated in its ability to autonomously shake off snow and ice, a feature that gained attention following a playful tease from Porsche. Beyond this, the ET9's active suspension ensures a serene interior environment, even when subjected to 'high-frequency vibration tests' that simulate the most challenging road conditions.

Power Meets Efficiency: ET9's Electric Prowess

Advertisment

At the core of the ET9's appeal are its dual electric motors, delivering a combined output of 697 hp. This formidable power is matched by an equally impressive 120 kWh battery pack, featuring 46105 cells and a 900V architecture that supports ultra-fast charging. Remarkably, a mere 5-minute recharge can extend the vehicle's range by up to 160 miles, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in the luxury EV segment. Additionally, the ET9's rear-wheel-steering system enhances its agility, ensuring that its performance is as dynamic as it is efficient.

Setting New Standards in Luxury EVs

With its innovative features and competitive pricing, the Nio ET9 is not just another addition to the luxury EV market; it's a bold statement of intent from Nio. The ET9 merges luxury with cutting-edge technology, embodying the ambitions of a company set on redefining what's possible in the automotive world. As it prepares for its 2025 release, the ET9 stands as a beacon of innovation, promising to deliver an unmatched driving experience to China's discerning luxury EV buyers.

In conclusion, the Nio ET9 is more than a luxury EV; it's a showcase of technological evolution and ambition. With its state-of-the-art SkyRide chassis system, powerful dual electric motors, and ultra-fast charging capabilities, the ET9 is set to elevate the standards of the luxury EV market. As we await its arrival, one thing is clear: the future of electric mobility is bright, and it's being led by innovations like the Nio ET9.