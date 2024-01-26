Nintendo Switch 2: Speculation Grows Amid Developer Demos and Leaked Info

As anticipation builds around the gaming world, whispers of a new Nintendo console, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2, are growing louder. Developer demos purportedly related to the forthcoming system were showcased at Gamescom last month, indicating that the global gaming giant Nintendo may be on the cusp of unveiling its next-generation hardware.

Leaked Information and Speculations

A significant piece of corroboration testifying to the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2 came to light during the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Microsoft. Internal emails disclosed during the proceedings revealed that senior executives from Activision, including CEO Bobby Kotick, were informed about a new Nintendo console, dubbed the "Switch NG," last year. The details surfaced in a document titled "NG Switch Draft.pdf," prepared by Chris Schnakenberg, who heads Activision's platform strategy and partner relations.

Anticipated Specifications and Hardware Upgrades

Rumors have hinted at potential hardware upgrades, including an updated Nvidia SoC, an 8-inch LCD screen, DLSS support, DDR5 RAM, and diverse storage options. Bloomberg's latest report, citing Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, known for his research based on company supply chains of small and medium displays, claims that the next Nintendo console will feature an 8-inch LCD screen and is expected to arrive in 2024.

The Gaming Community's Expectations

While the gaming community eagerly anticipates the Nintendo Switch 2, questions about its features and improvements are rife. Some fans have expressed disappointment over the potential use of an LCD screen instead of OLED. There is also ongoing speculation about the console's backward compatibility and the possible enhancements in the button layout and screen quality.

In the midst of the intensifying industry buzz, a significant question remains: when will Nintendo officially announce the new console? Given the company's history, some speculate that clues about the Switch 2 could emerge in Nintendo's February Direct. However, until Nintendo breaks its silence, the gaming world will continue to speculate.