Gaming

Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2

In an exciting turn of events for gaming enthusiasts, Nintendo has announced the restock of its popular amiibo figures, including the Super Smash Bros. Joker, Banjo and Kazooie, and Terry amiibo. These coveted figures are set to hit the shelves on February 16, priced at $15.99 each. Nintendo fans have the unique opportunity to pre-order these amiibo figures and augment their collections.

Nintendo’s Ongoing Sales and Discounts

Besides the amiibo figures restock, Nintendo is attracting gamers with ongoing sales for Nintendo Switch games. An eye-catching discount on fan-favorite titles such as Super Mario RPG and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is making the shopping experience even more enticing for Nintendo’s ardent followers.

Anticipation Surrounding Nintendo Switch 2 Release

The gaming community is abuzz with speculations regarding the Nintendo Switch 2’s release date. The date may have been inadvertently revealed by GameShark, setting the stage for a possible September 2024 release. However, conflicting statements from Altec Lansing and Ai Shark have muddled the waters, leading to conjectures that this could be a strategic marketing move.

Highlights from CES 2024

The CES 2024 event also shed light on new Nintendo-related gadgets and other innovative products. Some of these cutting-edge items are already up for grabs, thrilling tech enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Industry insider Hannah Hoolihan, a freelance writer for IGN, has been at the forefront of reporting these updates. Her valuable contributions extend to guides and commerce-related content, ensuring that Nintendo fans have all the latest information at their fingertips.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

