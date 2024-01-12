Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast

As the calendar flips to 2024, Nikkei Asia hits the ground running with the release of the first episode of their widely acknowledged podcast, ‘Tech Latest by Nikkei Asia‘. A beacon for tech enthusiasts, this platform has consistently delivered in-depth updates from Asia’s burgeoning technology industry. The episode, available on multiple platforms, is a treasure trove of insights directly from CES, the world’s largest consumer technology expo, unfolding in Las Vegas.

Insights from the Forefront

Decoding the tech world’s most complex equations are Alice French, Yifan Yu, Cissy Zhou, and tech editor Katey Creel. Reporting directly from CES, their insights are not just mere observations but a profound analysis of trends shaping the future of technology. From unveiling cutting-edge gadgets to tracking the trajectory of tech giants, they delve deep into the heart of the tech cosmos.

Accessing the Podcast

Listeners can tune into this enlightening episode across multiple platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Voicy, and YouTube. And for those who crave a more extensive coverage, subscribing to the weekly techAsia newsletter and to Nikkei Asia is recommended. The portal offers a comprehensive perspective on Asian business, politics, economy, and, of course, technology.

Nikkei Asia’s Digital Transformation

Following a digital metamorphosis, the content previously published under Nikkei Asian Review is now accessible via the Nikkei Asia app. This rebranding signifies Nikkei Asia’s ambition to emerge as the voice of the Asian Century. The app serves as a digital gateway, making it easier for readers to access the content that resonates with them and fuels their understanding of Asian affairs.