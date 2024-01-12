en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast

As the calendar flips to 2024, Nikkei Asia hits the ground running with the release of the first episode of their widely acknowledged podcast, ‘Tech Latest by Nikkei Asia‘. A beacon for tech enthusiasts, this platform has consistently delivered in-depth updates from Asia’s burgeoning technology industry. The episode, available on multiple platforms, is a treasure trove of insights directly from CES, the world’s largest consumer technology expo, unfolding in Las Vegas.

Insights from the Forefront

Decoding the tech world’s most complex equations are Alice French, Yifan Yu, Cissy Zhou, and tech editor Katey Creel. Reporting directly from CES, their insights are not just mere observations but a profound analysis of trends shaping the future of technology. From unveiling cutting-edge gadgets to tracking the trajectory of tech giants, they delve deep into the heart of the tech cosmos.

Accessing the Podcast

Listeners can tune into this enlightening episode across multiple platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Voicy, and YouTube. And for those who crave a more extensive coverage, subscribing to the weekly techAsia newsletter and to Nikkei Asia is recommended. The portal offers a comprehensive perspective on Asian business, politics, economy, and, of course, technology.

Nikkei Asia’s Digital Transformation

Following a digital metamorphosis, the content previously published under Nikkei Asian Review is now accessible via the Nikkei Asia app. This rebranding signifies Nikkei Asia’s ambition to emerge as the voice of the Asian Century. The app serves as a digital gateway, making it easier for readers to access the content that resonates with them and fuels their understanding of Asian affairs.

0
Asia Business Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
2 mins ago
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Alliance Agree to Temporary Ceasefire
In a significant development in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict, the military junta and an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups have reached a temporary ceasefire agreement. Facilitated by China, the agreement follows a period of intense fighting, especially in the northern Shan state. The conflict intensified in October when the alliance initiated an offensive against the
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Alliance Agree to Temporary Ceasefire
Japan Launches Intelligence-gathering Satellite: A New Era of Surveillance and Disaster Management
52 mins ago
Japan Launches Intelligence-gathering Satellite: A New Era of Surveillance and Disaster Management
Exploring Maldivian Views on Relations with China in 2024
1 hour ago
Exploring Maldivian Views on Relations with China in 2024
New York Times Unveils 2024's '52 Places to Visit': Spotlight on Asia
12 mins ago
New York Times Unveils 2024's '52 Places to Visit': Spotlight on Asia
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
16 mins ago
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
16 mins ago
Ballistic Protection Materials Market Soars Amid Rising Global Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
4 seconds
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
6 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
1 min
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
1 min
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
2 mins
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
2 mins
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
3 mins
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
8 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app