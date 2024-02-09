Nigeria Paves the Way for Artificial Intelligence Leadership

In a bold stride towards the future, Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has reaffirmed its commitment to Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and development. Speaking at the Innovate Nigeria 2024 Conference & Expo, Director-General Kashifu Inuwa emphasized the necessity of government support and resources for new businesses and initiatives in this rapidly evolving field.

Advertisment

A Clear Path to the Future

Inuwa unveiled NITDA's Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP), a comprehensive strategy designed to elevate Nigeria's AI research ranking and bolster digital literacy and talent development. This initiative is a critical component of the agency's vision to position Nigeria as a global leader in AI technology and innovation.

A key aspect of the SRAP is the establishment of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, a subsidiary of NITDA that operates around the clock to support startups from the idea stage to impact and commercialization. This center aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem that brings together researchers, innovators, and investors to drive the development of cutting-edge AI technologies.

Advertisment

Collaboration: The Key to Success

Inuwa emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, academia, and industry in advancing AI research. He lauded the Nigerian government's efforts in fostering an innovation ecosystem that promotes the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources.

Inuwa also highlighted the significance of government funding in AI research, stating that investment in this field directly correlates with advancements and breakthroughs. He projected that the AI market value could surpass $190 billion by 2025, demonstrating the immense potential for economic growth and development in this sector.

Advertisment

A Comprehensive Approach

To drive the growth of AI in Nigeria, the government has adopted an eight-point strategy that encompasses research and development, policy formulation, international collaboration, and workforce development. This multi-faceted approach ensures that Nigeria is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by AI technology.

The Nigerian government has actively invested in research and development, established collaborative ecosystems, formulated policies and regulations, and supported education and workforce development to advance AI. These efforts align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on industrialization and digitization to accelerate diversification and economic growth in Nigeria.

As Nigeria continues to make strides in the realm of AI, the commitment and dedication of NITDA and the Nigerian government serve as a testament to the country's potential to become a global leader in this transformative field. With a clear path forward and the support of key stakeholders, Nigeria is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage and shape the future of AI technology.