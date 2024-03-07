Nick Borelli at Smart Meetings: AI to Elevate Event Planning Beyond Mundane Tasks

At the recent Smart Meetings Innovation Experience in Irving, Texas, Nick Borelli, director of marketing at Zenus Inc., shared insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the event planning industry. Borelli emphasized that AI's role is to streamline mundane tasks, allowing event professionals to focus on creative and impactful aspects of their work.

AI Integration in Event Management

AI technology is becoming a staple in the event management sector, not as a daunting new skill set to master, but as a helpful tool akin to a diligent intern. Borelli explained that AI could handle tedious tasks with simple instructions, mirroring natural human communication. This shift allows event planners to allocate more time to designing personalized and engaging experiences. Unlike traditional technologies that may create a sense of distance, AI fosters closer connections by enhancing the quality of interactions and enabling a deeper understanding of attendee preferences.

Advancing with AI

The adoption of AI in event management is inevitable, according to Borelli. With AI being integrated into daily tools and appliances, its presence in the event planning toolkit is guaranteed to grow. This advancement is not about choosing to adopt technology; it's about embracing the inevitable to stay competitive. Borelli stresses that the real opportunity lies in using AI to elevate event quality from good to great. By leveraging AI for routine tasks, professionals can invest their efforts into creating more inclusive, personalized, and innovative events.

Human Touch in a Digital Age

Despite the capabilities of AI, Borelli points out its limitations, such as the lack of empathy and creative innovation—traits that remain uniquely human. The real value event planners bring to the table is their ability to infuse events with authenticity, creativity, and genuine care. AI may save time on logistics and planning, but the human touch will differentiate truly memorable events. As the industry evolves, the synergy between human ingenuity and AI efficiency will shape the future of event planning.

As AI continues to transform the event planning landscape, professionals are encouraged to view it as a partner in innovation rather than a challenge to their expertise. By embracing AI, event planners can not only streamline their workflow but also elevate the overall quality and impact of their events, ensuring each one is a unique and memorable experience.