NHS Humber & North Yorkshire Collaborative Targets £15M Savings with ELCOM's PECOS Platform

The Humber & North Yorkshire Procurement Collaborative, overseeing a non-pay spend of £538 million across three NHS trusts, has strategically chosen ELCOM's PECOS system to secure an estimated £15 million in savings. This move is intended to streamline governance and centralize procurement, aligning with the formation of Integrated Care Systems on 1 July 2022. The collaboration seeks to optimize procurement processes, reduce invoicing demands, standardize operations, and bolster purchasing power, with proven references and successful deployments in other sectors highlighting ELCOM's potential to drive significant NHS Trusts cost savings.

Strategic Shift to Centralized Procurement

With the implementation of Integrated Care Systems, the Humber & North Yorkshire Procurement Collaborative aims to harmonize procurement practices across the NHS trusts it serves. ELCOM's PECOS system is at the heart of this transformation, expected to streamline operations by reducing the annual volume of processed invoices and enhancing efficiencies. The collaboration processes roughly 266,000 invoices each year, with the PECOS platform set to significantly decrease this figure through consolidation and improved process efficiencies.

Technology Driving Efficiency and Savings

ELCOM's PECOS system, developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is designed to overhaul procurement and supply chain services through digitization. Edd James, Director of Procurement at the collaborative, emphasizes the frustration of witnessing advanced tracking and delivery apps in personal use, while workplace systems lag behind. The introduction of PECOS is expected to address these inefficiencies, providing a unified cloud-based solution that offers visibility across trusts, thereby improving purchasing power and driving cost savings.

Proven Success and Future Prospects

The adoption of ELCOM's technology is not a first for the public sector, with the system already delivering savings across healthcare, government, and education sectors in the UK. The Humber & North Yorkshire Procurement Collaborative's decision was influenced by ELCOM's proven success, including its long-standing operation of the Scottish Government's PECOS P2P system since 2002. Looking forward, the collaboration forecasts substantial savings, with expectations to double the £4.5 million savings achieved this year within the next two. The strategic partnership with ELCOM not only highlights the potential for significant financial efficiencies but also sets a precedent for future technological advancements in NHS procurement and supply chain management.